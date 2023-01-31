Jacksonville College is excited to join the nationwide America Reads/America Counts initiative that was started in 1996.
As a part of the America Reads/America Counts initiative, Jacksonville College will be sending undergraduates to Joe Wright Elementary to assist their teachers with increasing the literacy and mathematical skills of their students. This is part of the continued effort of Jacksonville College to be an active member of the Jacksonville community through service and education.
Jacksonville College would like to thank the people of the Jacksonville community and Joe Wright
Elementary for continuing to be a support to their undergraduates.
Jacksonville College looks forward to forging new community partnerships with both the local schools and businesses. Through these efforts, Jacksonville College continues to provide Christ-centered teaching and training that prepares undergraduates to lead meaningful lives that transform the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.