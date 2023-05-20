American Legion Post 152 named Kaitlan Hall as its 2023 scholarship recipient.
The scholarship, in the amount of $1,000 was presented by Post Commander Ron Seeton (on left) and Second Vice Commander Steven Redler during the awards ceremony hosted at Jacksonville High School. Hall is the daughter of Kevin and Kimberly Inglehart. She plans to attend Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches to pursue a degree in education.
“Post 152 wishes her well in her education and career goals,” stated Seeton.
The American Legion is a non-profit organization that helps military veteran, their families and the community.
