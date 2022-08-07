Each year, American Legion Posts across the state of Texas are honored to sponsor young men, who are preparing to enter their senior year in high school, in attending a week-long event held in Austin. This weekend is called Boys State.
During Boys State, over 800 attendees campaign within the fictitious nationalist and federalist political parties, debate and hold elections for various positions, from city mayors and county sheriffs to state representatives and senators and governor. Bills are introduced, debated, and voted on. Participants are also allowed full access to the House and Senate chambers of the State Capitol.
“It’s quite a learning experience,” stated Ron Seeton, Post Commander, American Legion Post 152.
This year, Post 152 sponsored two local students, Trey Ferguson, representing Jacksonville High School, and Sebastian Hernandez, representing Bullard High School.
