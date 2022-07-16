Ron Seeton, American Legion Post 152 Commander, presented a framed certificate of appreciation to Steve Edwards, who received it on behalf of Central Baptist Church. Edwards leads the Missions and Senior Adult Activities at the church.
The recognition given by the American Legion was in acknowledgment of the assistance the church has provided the American Legion. In 2021, when the post was searching for a location to host meetings, Central Baptist furnished a place.
They were truly an answer to our prayers,” Seeton stated. “We will be blessed if this develops into a very long relationship.”
Central Baptist Church is located at 1909 E. Rusk/US 79 in Jacksonville.
The American Legion Post 152 meets at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.