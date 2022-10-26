The American Legion Post 152 will be fundraising from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Atwoods, 1824 S. Jackson St., in Jacksonville. The group will be selling hot dogs and raffle tickets, accepting donations to support local veterans and seeking new members.
The meals consist of two hot dogs, chips and one’s choice of water or a soft drink for only $1, a deal that can’t be beat.
The raffle is for a Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun. Raffle ticket donations are $5 for 1 ticket, $20 for 6 tickets or $100 for 35 tickets. The drawing of the winning ticket will be at close of business that same day. While the person whose name is drawn need not be present to win, he or she must must pass a background check to receive the weapon.
Atwood's Store Manager James Green and all of his employees appreciate the U.S. Military and veterans and provide this opportunity to the American Legion as a demonstration of their support.
American Legion Post 152 meets at Central Baptist Church, 1909 E Rusk St./US 79, in Jacksonville. Meetings are conducted at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month in the rear of main building, in the Adult Wing. In the event of a holiday conflict, meetings are held the second Monday.
For more information, contact the Post at 903-721-7292.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.