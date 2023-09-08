The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Angel Care Hospice with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Angel Care Hospice is located at 702 Fair Park Drive, Suite 102, in Henderson. They provide end of life care and quality of life for those with life-limiting illnesses for patients in Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith and Upshur Counties.
Angel Care Hospice can be contacted by calling the toll-free number, 877-85-ANGEL, or 903-657-2461.
For information about eligibility and benefits, visit angelcarehospice.org.
