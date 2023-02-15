Anita Woodlee-Roach & Associates was presented a banner by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce after being named a February Business Express.
The accounting and tax service is celebrating 25 years in business. Anita Woodlee-Roach CPA provides a wide range of accounting and tax services to individuals and businesses throughout various industries and backgrounds.
The business is located at 565 N. Main St. in Rusk and also maintains an office at 501 W. Duval St. in Troup. Anita Woodlee-Roach can be contacted by calling 903-683-1002 (Rusk) or 903-842-1040 (Troup).
To discover the services offered, visit awrcpas.com.
