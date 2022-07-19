Applications for the fall 2022 Citizens Police Academy have officially opened.
Jacksonville residents who are 21 years of age or older may enroll in the 30-hour lock of instruction, held over a twelve week period. Classes are three hours in length and are held once a week.
The Jacksonville CPA was created in order to provide enough information to the citizens who attend so that they may make informed judgments about the police department and police activity. It is also intended to dispel suspicions and misconceptions as well as increase police and community rapport through the educative process. In turn, the department becomes more aware of the needs and concerns of the community from the participants' interaction and input.
The Jacksonville CPA covers such topics as communications, crime prevention, crime scenes, DWI procedures, investigations, juvenile law, officer safety issues and the Texas Penal Code.
To speak to an officer about the academy, call 903-586-8336.
To apply, visit JacksonvilleTX.org/cpa.
