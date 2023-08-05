Chief Appraiser Lee Flowers addressed the reasons for the 25% increase in the 2023-2024 budget for the Cherokee County Appraisal District. The budget is supported by the 15 taxing entities, which include the municipalities and school districts within Cherokee County as well as the county government.
The proposed 2023-2024 budget totals $2,210,780, an increase of $441,920 over the previous budget. The allocated costs equal $1,900,000 of the budget, up $300,000. The proposed budget, sent to each jurisdiction, included a page detailing the two main causes for the increase and requesting an opportunity to address the budget at the various governing bodies.
Chief Appraiser Lee Flowers and Board Chair Jim Tarrant both addressed the Jacksonville City Council July 11.
Tarrant spoke first, telling council members the appraisal district needed funding for a new software system for both the appraisal and collection operations. The new software would require a one-time conversion cost of $232,000.
“As you all know there’s a point in the life of software that you can’t get support and have to upgrade it,” he said. “We’re at that point. We’ve had the same software since 1999. Going back to 2018, each entity was made aware that this was going to have to happen at some point.”
Flowers emphasized the main driver of the budget increase is due to the need for updated software.
“This is a switch we originally intended to make in 2021,” Flower said. “Obviously, the economic environment at that point in time wasn’t conducive.”
Flower said the appraisal district is funding as much of the cost out of its reserves, without exhausting reserve funds.
“This is the software that lets us do our appraisal work and another software that lets us do our collection work, tax collections,” Flowers said. “Every appraisal district in the state of Texas has a Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal software, which is intrinsic to the industry.”
Both at the council meeting and in a subsequent interview, Flowers said the various taxing entities had been previously notified about the need for new software.
Flowers said a second cause for the increased budget is EagleView, a company which provides aerial imagery.
Jacksonville City Manager James Hubbard questioned whether EagleView was now the industry standard.
Flowers said of Texas' 254 counties, 90 are already using this technology.
In an interview after the meeting, Flowers said Eagleview can provide images of all four sides of a structure, allows for measurements of wall heights and lengths and, with subsequent flights, will compare the most recent images to the previous ones, flagging properties with changes of either new or removed structures or those where building footprints have changed.
Flowers said he was aware there were online websites that provided pictures of buildings for free and, in fact, the appraisal district had been using these to delay having to expend the funds for the technology better suited to the district’s needs.
Additionally, Flowers said people who have locked gates fail to respond to letters from appraisers requesting access to the property for proper appraisals. The images provided by EagleView will provide a means by which accurate appraisals can be calculated even for properties that cannot be physically inspected.
The Cherokee County Appraisal District’s board will conduct a budget hearing Thursday, Aug. 24, and consider adoption of the budget.
For additional information about the Cherokee County Appraisal District, visit cherokeecad.com or call 903-683-2296.
