Sometimes she walks the streets all night. Not because she is a “streetwalker” in the common sense of the word – although she might find it necessary to make $25 to sub-rent a place to stay – but because if she lingers too long in one place, she could be arrested for loitering and maybe even, trespassing.
For privacy purposes, let’s call her Betty. She represents the thousands of women wandering the streets of America, and the many who frequent the streets and alleyways of Jacksonville.
“Jimmy” refuses to give identifying information with which he could get government assistance; so instead, he begs food and money (when he can get it) from the neighbors in a small Cherokee County community. Although he claims to use the money to buy medicine to break his alcohol habit, most of those whose doors at which he knocks, know he is using it to buy his weekly stash of booze. About every week, he is also knocking on their doors asking them to call the ambulance. Whether or not his medical situation is dire is questionable, at times, but he gets a free ride to a warm hospital room, where he also gets free food and a prescription.
He needs a bath, but he has no electricity or running water. He does have a small propane unit to heat food, but it is not sufficient for anything else, and the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning is always a possibility, so he rarely uses it.
“Suzie” stays in an abandoned building, one also shared by others in the same situation. The police might know about it, but sometimes look the other way. Like others in the community, they are also compassionate about the needs of the city’s residents, but there is not much they can do. Laws are laws, and must be upheld.
What to do about these three and the myriad of others facing overwhelming need in Jacksonville and the surrounding area? Many of the homeless choose that lifestyle, for one reason or another. Some find a “normal” life of work, home, and family to be too restrictive – especially for those who have spent many previous years in incarceration.
Others simply cannot hold a job. They have no phone for contact from employers; and in fact, most job applications today are done online. They don’t have decent clothes, for work or even for social contact. Some have been banned from businesses.
“Betty” cannot even go on the premises of certain businesses in Jacksonville, because she has been caught panhandling there too many times in the past.
“Jimmy” can’t hold a job, because he smells bad and has to walk everywhere he goes, and since he lives out in the country, is dependent on passersby to pick him up, if they are willing.
“Suzie” can’t go home and doesn’t want to; she is accustomed to living the homeless life. Yes, she has a place to “stay,” but it’s not hers and she lives there illegally.
Thankfully, several entities in Cherokee County, and Jacksonville particularly, are heavily invested in serving the needs of the area’s homeless.
Helping Others Pursue Enrichment, or HOPE as it is commonly called, offers free lunches Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., as well as offering additional services to the indigent of Cherokee County. Requirements must be met for some of its programs, but there is no requirement for the meal. The facility is located at 595 S. Ragsdale Street in Jacksonville.
Sheltering Arms Coalition has operated since January, 2019, offering free meals on Sundays to anyone needing that service. David Peters, president of the coalition, said the organization’s goal is to end homelessness in East Texas.
“In 2019, we were serving meals from a converted school bus, with the idea to allow us to get out into the community and allow the volunteers to visit and interact with our guests. The bus was totaled in 2020, so we bought a concession trailer. Back then, we served maybe 38 meals each Sunday; that number increased due to COVID and the economy; today we serve sometimes as much as 250 each Sunday,” he said.
Currently, the organization’s visitors are fed from 11:30 am to 1 pm, in a location behind Brookshire Brothers Grocery store in Jacksonville. However, an office/training center and commissary has now been opened at 701 S. Main Street, with plans to open a dining hall and emergency shelter in March.
“We (also) hope to acquire land and open a tiny-home community for homeless veterans,” Peters said.
Most of the meals are cooked by Peters, who also holds a full-time job in Tyler, but donations from various restaurants and other groups are often given to the coalition.
At Highway 69 Mission and Lone Star Military Resource Group, the homeless and other persons struggling with basic necessities can receive food and other assistance.
Julianne Sanford, LSMRG director, said those who don’t have a place to store food can pick up day packs for sustenance, as well as gift cards to restaurants and other stores.
“They can get pop-top cans they can open and eat, and other (portable) items,” she said.
Both groups, LSMRG and Highway 69 Mission, refer the homeless and other indigent persons to resources that can help with assistance for their varied needs.
Billy Bateman, Director of Hwy 69 Mission, will often also scout the community at night to find persons who are in desperate need, and ascertain how he can help, whether by providing blankets, giving rides to safe places, or offering prayer – something offered by most of the centers and individuals being helped.
Some have commented that there is no such thing as “homeless” in America, where help can be found in many places. And yet, there obviously remains at least a remnant – a large remnant – of the population that has nowhere to live, whether or not by choice. Bateman said those who help say they know of at least 27-30 homeless in Jacksonville, but estimate the number is at least twice that.
“The majority of these don’t have the proper paperwork to hold a job, or an address that is required to get identification – things that are necessary to obtain housing,” he said.
“The homeless have been around since the beginning of time,” Bateman continued. “I think we are set to see the number increase by 20 to 25% in the next few years, due to the economy.
“I encourage anyone who wants to help to get involved with those of us on the front lines who know the best way to help – and I do encourage folks to help, because this is not going away.”
________________
COMMUNITY RESOURCES FOR HOUSING, RENT, UTILITIES, FOOD AND REHABILITATION
Victory for Life
Ben Wheeler, TX * 903-852-3045
Wonder Woman
Troup, TX * 903-926-3970
Community Action, Nacogdoches
Jacksonville, TX * 903-589-5660
Texas Rent Relief
1-833-7368
Harvest House
Rusk, TX * 903-393-4115
Bethel House
Troup, TX * 903-842-0062
Jacksonville Housing Authority
1015 College Ave
Jacksonville, TX * 903-586-7585
Living Alternatives
805 S Jackson St A
Jacksonville, TX * 903-586-9016
HOPE
595 S Ragsdale St
Jacksonville, TX 75766 * 903-586-7781
Crisis Center of Anderson & Cherokee County
700 E Cherokee St
Jacksonville, TX * Hotline #800-232-8519
The Clothes Closet & More
314 S Main
Jacksonville, TX * 903-586-0204
This list is not all-inclusive. Others may be referenced at any time by any of these agencies, and some choose to be contacted only through referral agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.