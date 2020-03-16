CHEROKEE COUNTY – Presiding Judge Forrest K. Phifer, who oversees several municipal courts within Cherokee County, has issued an announcement regarding precautions being taken in response to COVID-19.
"The Municipal Court of Alto, Cuney, Rusk and Wells have been monitoring closely the developments internationally, locally, and regionally, regarding the Corona virus. Recent events in the news, and the cancellation of local events, has required a change in our operations. The health and safety of our community is of paramount importance, and this requires a drastic change in procedure.
"This change is a precautionary measure, as there currently remains no indication of any confirmed Corona virus issues in our respective cities.
"Nevertheless, in an effort to protect our communities and our staff, the municipal courts of these cities have canceled all court hearings until April 1 at the earliest. The Court shall maintain a close observation as these events develop and additional changes may be made, if deemed appropriate.
"This situation is evolving very rapidly, and circumstances are changing daily – sometimes even hourly. We have not resolved every issue and every question. And, there necessarily may be additional changes in the days to come. You may contact the court for specific information concerning your case.
"Until then, please observe these measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses:
√ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
√ Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, if soap
and water are not available.
√ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
√ Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
√ Stay home when you are sick.
√ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
√ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.