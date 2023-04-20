The Cherokee County Child & Family Service Board is a nonprofit organization of volunteers affiliated with Child Protective Services. The board seeks to assist abused and neglected children within the county by providing foster families an emergency resource center known as the Rainbow Room.
The Rainbow Room offers basic necessities for children and their foster families, as many times in emergency situations these children have little of nothing with which to meet their immediate needs.
The CCCFSB conducted its annual Appreciation Banquet Monday, April 17, recognizing those who have gone above and beyond in their efforts on behalf of the organization and the children it serves.
Awards presented at the banquet included:
• CPS Leader of the Year – Jade Starkey
• Outstanding Foster Parents of the Year – Josh and Staci Kilsby
• Volunteer of the Year – Rev. Barbara Hugghins
• Board Member of the Year – Nancy Washburn
• Outstanding Community Resource of the Year – Cornerstone Baptist Church
Many others received certificates of appreciation in recognition of their donations or efforts on behalf of CCCFSB. These were:
• Ansley Deshotel, Rainbow Room
• Annie Wheeland, Rainbow Room
• Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital, Rainbow Room Drive
• Rev. Charlvin & Rev. Loretta Doty, Rainbow Room Drive
• Lions Club, Rainbow Room Drive
• Teaberry United Methodist Church, Rainbow Room Drive
• UT Health Jacksonville, Rainbow Room Drive
• Mary Spiller, Central Baptist Church Priscilla Class
• Cristin Parker, Christmas in July
• Dicki and Jerry Parker, Christmas in July
• Brandi Smith, Christmas Stockings
• Ann Womack, Tote Bags
• Jesse and Juana Gobea, Toys for Tots
• Norm & Margaret Taylor
• Darrell & Melissa Dement
• First Christian Church
• Jeremy Harmel State Farm
• Jacksonville Kiwanis Club
• Larry McCarroll
• Linus Blankets
• Shiloh Church of Christ
• Lugene Sims Cherokee District WMA
“The Cherokee County Child & Family Services Board looks forward to honoring the many volunteers that pour so much into our communities with their involvement with the children in care of Cherokee County each year. Our award recipients this year were amazing and very deserving of these honors,” said Jaclyn Tyler, CCCFSB Chair. “We look forward to a continued relationship with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in any capacity we may serve.”
The appreciation dinner was hosted at First Christian Church. Dignitaries present at the event included Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis, Pct. 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Patrick Reagan, Judge Janice Stone, Cherokee County Attorney Dana Young.
For more information about CCFSB or the Rainbow Room, visit cccfsb.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.