Each year at their Christmas luncheon, the Cherokee County Retired School Personnel award scholarships to applicants from Cherokee County schools. These scholarships are awarded to applicants that are seeking a higher degree in education. Recipients in 2022 included Chloe McMurry, of Rusk
Intermediate; Destiny Mumphrey, of Alto Elementary; Jovantie Mumphrey, of Alto Middle School, Tiffany Taylor and Pennie Tubb, both from Jacksonville High School.
Scholarships were given in memory of Stephen Payne, Molly Swink Dover, Richard Slawson, Kenneth Joseph and Scott Reid. The family of Evelyn Wagoner also gifted a scholarship in her memory.
Memorial donations may be given at Austin Bank to the TRTA Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Any retired school personnel is welcome to join CCRSP. If interested, call 903-721-3402 or 903-245-0657.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.