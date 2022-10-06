The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reported an arrest had been made in the case of the double homicide of Jakari Hogan, 23, and Ronnie Pearson, 20, both of Shreveport. The two deceased were located on US 79, just inside the Cherokee/Rusk county line, on Jan. 30 of this year. The report, posted to social media, identified the suspect as Devon Harris, 21, of Sherveport.
At the time of the incident, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson had reported the two victims were believed to have attended a dance at the Fantasy Ballroom the night before, although no motive had been determined.
Judge Michael Davis, of the 369th District Court, issued an arrest warrant on Feb. 2, 2022.A multi-agency search was conduced, in both Louisiana and Texas, in an effort to arrest Harris.
Harris turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4, where he was taken into custody. Harris has since been transferred to the Cherokee County jail. He was set to appear Friday, Oct. 7, before Judge Grimes, who would set bond in this case, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
Agencies assisting in the investigation included the Texas Rangers, Shreveport Police Department and the US Marshals.
