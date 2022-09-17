As part of the ongoing preparation for Jacksonville’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, buildings are being decorated and attractions planned. One attraction, sure to be popular, is the Artisan’s Market at Postmasters Coffee Co. located within the Historic Landmark Post Office, a Jacksonville icon located at US 69 and US 79.
The market will feature pop up shops by local independent artisans, crafters and producers and is scheduled from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, during the day-long downtown Street Festival Celebration.
As guests browse, they’ll be able to enjoy selections from the Postmaster’s Menu and take in the grandeur of the art deco building.
This is just one of many attractions planned for the Sesquicentennial Celebration.
For more details, find Jacksonville, TX Sesquicentennial on Facebook or refer to the City of Jacksonville website. To participate in the market, contact Melissa Thrift at 903.589.1829 or reach out via the PostmastersCoffeeCo Facebook or Instagram.
