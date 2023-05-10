Aspens Saturday Market joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, May 4.
Owner Avery Perez opened the business in September 2022. The market is hosted the third Saturday of each month at Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce, in Jacksonville. The market provides booth space for local produce, artisans and other vendors.
“We started originally because we also own our own small business,” Perez said. “We were going to local events, markets in other towns that we could make money at. We just decided that there was nothing like that here and so we wanted to bring it down here.”
The market is named after Perez’ young daughter, whom she hopes will one day take over the business.
For vendors looking for space at the market, visit Aspens Saturday Market’s Facebook page and look for the appropriate link posted for the day you wish to participate.
Upcoming market dates are May 20, June 16, July 15, August 12, September 23 and October 21. The market will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. through September.
For more information, visit facebook.com/aspenssaturdaymarket or send email to averyperez107@icloud.com.
