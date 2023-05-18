Longtime assistant prosecutor Jonathan Richey announced his candidacy for Cherokee County District Attorney in the March Republican primary. Richey, 42, is seeking election to the office held by retiring District Attorney Elmer Beckworth.
“Mr. Beckworth has served our county in the District Attorney’s office for many years, both as DA and assistant DA,” said Richey. “It is an honor to have served with him during much of that time. Mr. Beckworth has been a mentor to me and has encouraged me to seek election to the DA’s office upon his retirement. It would be a privilege for me to follow his legacy.”
Richey, who has deep roots in Cherokee County, has served as an assistant prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office and County Attorney’s office in both Houston and Cherokee Counties, in addition to two years in the private practice of law with the Norman Law Firm in Jacksonville. He has been First Assistant District Attorney in Beckworth’s office for the past six years. Richey is a 2004 graduate of Texas A & M University and 2008 graduate of the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan.
Richey and his wife, Ramey, have two young children and reside in Rusk, where she teaches second grade in the Rusk Independent School District. The son of high school football coach Johnnie Richey, Jonathan lived in numerous locations growing up but states he always felt most at home in Cherokee County, where both of his parents grew up. His mother, Susan Holcomb Richey is from the Bulah Community south of Rusk and his late father was from Reklaw.
“Cherokee County has always been home to me,” Richey said. “It is a privilege to work in the district attorney’s office here and nothing would mean more to me than to serve the people of Cherokee County as district attorney.”
Jonathan and Ramey Richey and their children attend the First Baptist Church of Rusk. He has served on the State Bar of Texas District Two Grievance Commission for the past five years.
The Texas Republican Primary is scheduled for March 5, 2024.
For more information, visit his website JonathanRicheyforDA.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.