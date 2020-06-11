A Cherokee County Grand Jury indicted an Athens woman on murder charges in connection with the death of an unborn baby.
Athens police arrested Keiuna Roshell Paul, 25, Wednesday in connection with murder and aggravated assault for a Feb. 16 incident in after she ran over the child’s mother in the parking lot of the Jacksonville Whataburger.
Paul remained in the Henderson County Jail late Thursday on bonds totaling $120,000, according to jail officials.
The murder charge was filed after the victim, a Jacksonville woman, subsequently lost her unborn baby as a result of a pedestrian accident that occurred
According to a police report, officers responded around 2:25 a.m. to the 627 S. Jackson St. restaurant Feb. 16 in regards to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, they discovered Lynnqusha Menefee laying on the ground, as witnesses attempted to apply first aid to her left leg, which was “split in half, with an open laceration and a large amount of blood around her.”
Menefee later told police that after attending a local trail ride party that both she and Paul had separately attended in Jacksonville, she drove a friend to the restaurant for food.
As they sat inside the friend's vehicle, collecting money for their meal, Menefee said they remained in the vehicle after noticing Paul also was in the parking lot, because “she did not wish to exit the truck at this time as she believed that Paul would attempt to fight her,” the report stated.
Soon after, Paul was seen helping another motorist park a vehicle in the lot, Menefee said she and the friend saw an “opportunity to get past Paul without any type of altercation,” adding she exited the vehicle and walked through the parking lot, when she noticed her brother and a friend of his in separate vehicles also in the lot, the report noted.
Flagging her sibling, Menefee said they were holding a conversation as she stood outside the driver's side window when the incident occurred, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.