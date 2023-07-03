Atwoods Ranch and Home Goods announced the immediate availability of two new options for customers to pay for their purchases. The Oklahoma-based retailer continues to roll out more customer convenience features amid its ongoing growth as the region’s premier modern-day general store.
“Our shoppers have told us that they want more convenient ways to take home their favorite products, and we believe they should also be rewarded for their loyalty,” says Atwoods President Brian Atwood. “We pride ourselves on being a family-owned business that combines our best price guarantee and unmatched customer experiences – and now with an expanded choice of today’s most popular and secure financial tools to give our shoppers the flexibility to pay their way.”
The store’s first new payment method is a branded credit card that allows shoppers to quickly pay and accumulate reward points with every purchase.
Customers can get instant approval for the Atwoods Reward Mastercard®, issued by FNBO, and begin working toward loyalty rewards with their in-person and online transactions.
Atwoods’ second new convenience option is a “buy now, pay later” plan offered in conjunction with Slice® by FNBO. The service lets customers split their purchases into smaller, manageable payments. A study by the National Retail Federation finds that customers want more flexibility from retailers, like buy now and pay later programs that help them get their goods without breaking the bank.
The Atwoods Mastercard and Slice are available at all locations. Customers may activate the new payment options in-store or online.
Atwoods Ranch and Home Goods is a modern-day general store with a mission to bring customers the goods they need at the best price, with an unmatched customer experience. Headquartered in Oklahoma, the retailer has grown to 75 locations, with more in the pipeline.
The company’s broad product mix, coupled with its best price guarantee, customer-first service and convenient payment options, makes it a hometown one-stop-shop for consumers of all types.
For more information, log onto atwoods.com.
