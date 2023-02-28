Jeff Austin III, Chairman of the Board, recently announced the promotion of Austin Bank employee Rosie Mireles to Assistant Vice President.
The promotion was approved at the February 2023 Board of Directors meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.
“Rosie is a true professional who is dedicated to giving our employees and customers exceptional service,” said Austin. “We are proud to have her as a member of the Austin Bank team.”
Mireles joined Austin Bank in 2014 as a teller in the Tyler Cumberland Park office. Desiring to further her career within the bank, she moved to the Credit Analyst department in 2017. In 2019, Mireles was promoted to Senior Credit Analyst and elected Banking Officer in March 2020. In June 2021, Mireles transitioned to the bank’s Jacksonville main location and into her current role as Portfolio Manager.
Mireles is a graduate of Jacksonville High School, Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler where she earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. She is a member of the Jacksonville Leadership Institute Class of 2021-2022 and has completed both the Austin Bank Consumer Lending School and STAR Program. Mireles serves as a mentor in the bank’s Mentorship Program and Co-Chair of the Culture Committee. She resides in Tyler and is a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
For information about Austin Bank, visit austinbank.com.
About Austin Bank
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the fourteenth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.7 billion, bank offices are located in 36 East Texas locations within 26 cities and fourteen counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 113 years of service in the Texas banking industry.
