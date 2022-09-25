Jeff Austin III, Chairman of the Board, recently announced the promotion of Austin Bank employee Tana Beaver to Retail Office Manager of the bank’s Frankston office.
The promotion was approved at the September 2022 board of directors meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.
“Tana is a true professional who is dedicated to giving our employees and customers exceptional service,” said Austin. “We are proud to have her as a member of the Austin Bank team.”
Beaver joined Austin Bank in July 2015 as a Teller at the Jacksonville South location. She later served as a Floater Teller working in offices throughout the bank’s southwest market. Prior to moving into her new role, she was the Teller Operations Supervisor at the Jacksonville Main Drive Thru.
Beaver had many years of supervisory experience in other industries before she began her banking career. She shares that experience as a mentor to new employees through the bank’s mentorship program.
A graduate of Troup High School, Beaver holds a degree in Business Communication from Jacksonville College. She and her husband, Billy, live in Jacksonville and have two daughters and five grandsons.
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the fourteenth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.7 billion, bank offices are located in 36 East Texas locations within 26 cities and 14 counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin family who is celebrating 113 years of service in the Texas banking industry. For more information about Austin Bank, visit the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.
