Jeff Austin III, Chairman of the Board, recently announced the promotion of Austin Bank employees Lynn Littlejohn and Joan Malone.
The promotions were approved at the March 2023 Board of Directors meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.
“Each of these employees is a true professional who is dedicated to giving our employees and customers exceptional service,” said Austin. “We are proud to have them as a member of the Austin Bank team.”
Lynn Littlejohn was named Chief Human Resources Officer. Littlejohn, Senior Executive Vice President, received a title change as she continues in her leadership role overseeing the bank’s Human Resources department as she has diligently done for the past 26 years. She is a graduate of Jacksonville High School, Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler. Littlejohn and her husband, Paul, reside in Bullard, have two daughters, and two grandchildren. She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and a member of the East Texas Chapter of CPAs, as well as a member of Emerald Bay Community Church.
Responsible for developing the department in her 26 years with the bank, Lynn has provided excellent guidance as the bank has grown.
Joan Malone was elected Senior Vice President. Malone is the Location President at the South Jacksonville office. She has 30 years banking experience, all with Austin Bank, where she has worked as a commercial loan secretary, real estate loan processor, operations supervisor, real estate loan officer and lender. Malone is a graduate of Frankston High School and attended Tyler Junior College. She has also completed the STAR Leadership training through Austin Bank. A longtime resident of Jacksonville, Malone is married to LC (Junior) Malone. They have two daughters and six grandchildren. With a strong commitment to civic service, she is involved with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce having served as Director of the Board, as past Chairwoman and received the Business Woman of the Year award. She is also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville where she served as a past board member and past President and received the Kiwanian of the Year award; is a member of the Xi Kappa Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and served as past President. Malone attends Fellowship Bible Church.
About Austin Bank
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the fourteenth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.7 billion, bank offices are located in 36 East Texas locations within 26 cities and fourteen counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 113 years of service in the Texas banking industry. For more information, visit www.austinbank.com.
