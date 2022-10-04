What are the Passenger Trains that once stopped in Jacksonville, Texas? Steve Allen Goen will answer this question at a book signing at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
Goen is considered one of the State's leading railroad historians, with a special interest in the Lone Star State's one-time network of passenger trains. His extensive collection of photographs was taken mostly between 1940 and 1970.
All of Goen's books will be for sale at the signing, and he will be available for autographing.
The two hardback books with the most interest to Jacksonville are “Passenger Trains of Texas-Cotton Belt” (144 pages) and “Passenger Trains of Texas-Missouri-Pacific” (176 pages), a 'September 2022
release. Both books feature scenes of the old passenger trains that once stopped in Jacksonville. Beautiful full-page color and black-and-white photos of trains capture the wonder and the history of the period. Books are hardback and printed on high gloss paper.
The book signing is sponsored by the Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library.
