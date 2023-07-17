UPDATE: 6:37 p.m. Monday, July 17
Authorities state Robert Scott Bacot has been apprehended and is in custody.
-------
Cherokee County officials are searching for a man deemed “a danger to the community.”
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department are searching the area near Aqua Vista on Lake Jacksonville. It was noted that the man was last seen in the water.
No reason was given why authorities were seeking the man identified as 39-year-old Robert Scott Bacot, but residents are warned to keep their doors and cars locked while the search is being conducted.
