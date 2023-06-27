Anyone who’s lived in Texas, and many outside the state, have likely heard the saying, “It’s not the heat, but the humidity that will kill you.”
When it comes to heat-related illnesses, both high temperatures and humidity can cause physical ailments.
Heat exhaustion and heat cramps are milder forms of heat related injury, according to Dr. Mark Anderson, Chief Medical Officer, Christus Mother Frances Hospital.
“Muscle cramps, dizziness, rapid weak pulse, nausea, weakness, and headache are all symptoms,” he stated, noting treatment includes stopping the exertion, removing the person from the hot environment and an intake of appropriate fluids.
“Heat stroke is when your body can no longer cool you from exposure to hot weather or extreme exertion,” he stated. “Heat stroke is a true medical emergency.”
Heat stroke can cause body temperature to increases to over 104 degrees and, if not immediately treated with cooling, can lead to brain and kidney injury as well as cardiac arrest, according to Anderson.
Symptoms of heat stroke include those of heat exhaustion with the addition of confusion or delirium, flushed and dry skin, rapid breathing, low blood pressure and, eventually, cardiac arrest.
Treatment, according to Anderson, includes moving the person to a cool shady area and cooling them with water from a shower or hose. Make certain the water itself is cool. In addition, ice packs should be placed in the armpits, neck and groin areas. Emergency medical care should be sought for anyone suspected of suffering from heat stroke.
For those who work out during the summer, Carson Powell, Sports Medicine Coordinator with Christus Trinity Mother Frances, said it’s important to know your own body.
“A lot of dehydration comes from sweating a lot and then not replenishing that,” Powell said.
Keeping track of one’s weight before and after a workout can indicate the amount of fluids one should drink.
“You’re not going to lose three pounds of fat or muscle in one workout, but you can lose that in water,” he said.
For every pound lost in sweat, one should drink 16 ounces of water to replace what was lost, according to Powell.
He also warns that our bodies are not capable of cooling as easily during high humidity days.
Anderson provided the following tips to help avoid heat-related illnesses:
• Wear light, loose fitting clothing
• Drink plenty of fluids (not containing caffeine or alcohol that can add to dehydration)
• Try to avoid strenuous activity in the hottest part of the day
• If working outside or participating in sports, work in shorter periods to get gradually acclimated to the increased stress from heat
• Be cautious if you’re at risk from extremes of age (both the youngest and oldest of us) or are on certain medications (blood pressure medications like diuretics and beta blockers, antidepressants, and other psychiatric medications)
When the heat index is high, according to Anderson, one should avoid excessive heat and overexertion, making certain to increase fluid intake. This is especially critical for those unaccustomed to Texas summers.
Finally, Anderson cautions that heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur indoors, as well as outside, particularly in residences without air conditioning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.