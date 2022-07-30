The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce conducted its 17th annual Back to School drive, raising a little over $25,000 for classroom supplies. An entourage accompanied the truck, loaded with the supplies, as materials were delivered to each of the eight campuses in the Jacksonville Independent School District July 27.
“It’s so important to organize a give back to the community drive that benefits the future of Jacksonville and to assist the teachers as so many teachers will spend their own money,” stated Peggy Renfro, Jacksonville Chamber President.
Volunteers from the high school football team initially loaded the school items at Nichols, where the supplies had been sorted, and then unloaded them at each campus. The volunteers were greeted at each school and they unloaded supplies to the beat from the drum line and the cheers and dance of cheerleaders and drill team members. Many Chamber members also joined the caravan delivering supplies, along with employees of the school district.
“The annual School Supply drive is a game changer for our students,” said Brad Stewart, JISD Superintendent. “The district is so appreciative of the organization of this event by the Back to School Committee of the Chamber. The support of the Jacksonville community makes a huge difference to not only our students, but also our staff. These supplies being available to all students on our campuses help ensure all students have the tools needed for success in the new school year.”
The Back to School program relies on the generous donations of individuals, civic organizations and businesses, for which Renfro expressed appreciation.
“I’m so proud of the many businesses, organizations and individuals who donated this year,” she stated. “I can’t forget the volunteers that have worked hard to secure funding this year. Katie Posada of Family First Clinic and Urgent Care is the leader of the Chamber’s Back 2 School Drive. Walmart has been great to work with ordering the supplies and providing an additional discount. Due to the extra funding a second order of supplies will soon be ordered and the goal is to have the order delivered to the schools before school begins.”
According to the Chamber, donors to this year’s Back 2 School drive included Flavio Tavera, Vickie Lough, Jose Feliciano, Letitia Goodwin, Compacity, Commerce Street Drafthouse, Postmasters Coffee Company, Mike Ewen, Lion’s Club, Laurie Brown, Arrington Lumber, Jacksonville Education Foundation, Legacy at Jacksonville, Fred Douglass Alumni, Scooter’s, All Smiles, Austin Bank, Cherokee Ranch Golf Club, Family First Clinic & Urgent Care, Porter Pharmacy, Texas National Bank, Neches River Runners, Christus Mother Frances-Jacksonville, Bannister Plumbing, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Kiwanis Club, UT Health Jacksonville, Isign Shop, Federal Heath, Oncor, HOPE McCarroll Foundation, Bolton Cattle Company, Walmart, Jacksonville Rotary Club, Central Baptist Church and Cherokee County Juvenile Probation Department.
