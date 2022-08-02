The Cherokee County Public Health Department is hosting a back to school shot clinic for seventh graders 12-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Jacksonville Middle School, 1541 E. Pine St./Hwy 135. The clinic will provide vaccines from the Texas Vaccines for Children program.
To be eligible, participants must either be enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP, have no health insurance, be of American Indian/Alaskan native descent or have insurance that does not cover vaccines. For those with Medicaid or CHIP, there will be no copay necessary. For other qualifying individuals, the copay is $10 per vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available and there is no charge to any participant for this specific shot.
Students who have insurance do not meet eligibility requirements for the TVFC vaccines.
