Beef Quality Assurance training is set for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, according to Aaron Low, County Extension Agent Ag/NR. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., with training from 9 a..m. until 12 noon. This training will be conducted at the Anderson County Annex, room 103, 703 N. Mallard, Palestine. There is no charge for this program.
Topics will include Residue Avoidance, Vaccine Handling, Proper Injection Technique, Genetic Selection, Environmental Stewardship and Cattle Handling & Welfare.
Participants should register for the event by Friday May 12, to allow for an accurate meal count. To register, send email to education@tscra.org, call 800-242-7820, extension 1753 or call 903-723-3735.
BQA is a program that provides systematic information to US Beef producers of how good husbandry techniques can be coupled with accepted scientific knowledge to raise cattle under optimum management conditions.
BQA training is being sponsored by Texas Beef Council, Texas Beef Quality Assurance, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Offices of Anderson, Cherokee, Freestone, Leon, Henderson, and Houston counties.
For those whose BQA certification has expired and those who have never received BQA training, here are four reasons why becoming BQA certified is the right choice:
• Uphold consumer confidence in beef.
• Enhance herd profitability through management.
• Safeguard the public image of the beef industry
• Improve the sale of marketed beef cattle
Educational programs of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are open to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or veteran status. The Texas A&M University System, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the County Commissioners Courts of Texas Cooperating
