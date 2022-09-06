Bellas Heart, a local non-profit organized by Stephanie Hassell in April 2022, was established to assist low-income families in Cherokee County with heartworm prevention and treatment.
The idea for the charity came after Hassell’s own Labrador Bella died from heartworms.
“We did not really know a lot about heartworms at the time and we could not afford the treatment,” she said. “She passed away in our front yard when she went out to go to the bathroom one day. It was very upsetting. We’d had her for seven years.
Hassell transformed the sadness of her dog’s passing into a passion for helping others avoid the same experience.
“I don’t want other families to lose their pet because they didn’t know what to do or they didn’t have the money to do it,” she said. “I want to be able to provide the service for our community.
“We started Bellas Heart so we could help families that can’t afford treatment. We would pay for the treatment for them and we also offer heartworm prevention assistance so that people can get their dogs on heartworm prevention before they get heartworms and need treatment. We also wanted to educate the community more on the risk of heartworms and why it is such a problem and why prevention is so important.”
A heartworm test is $25. Heartworm treatment costs $650 per dog, and that is at a discounted rate with the veterinarian used by Bellas Heart.
The prevention medication sponsored by the non-profit costs $100 to $150 per injection, depending on the dog’s weight. The injected medication, Proheart, continuously prevents heartworm disease for six months.
“They have six months to save up,” Hassell said. “It gives them a nice long stretch.”
The money to pay for the heartworm prevention and treatment comes from donations, T-shirt sales and Hassell’s own pockets.
“I actually have a part-time job to help pay for Bella’s Heart in case we don’t get enough donations since we are very new,” she said.
In addition to Bellas Heart, Hassell also fosters dogs, 10 currently.
Hassell has worked with several rescue groups over the last three-and-a-half years, including County Roads Rescue in Cherokee County, Angel Paws in Tyler, Mile High Labrador Retriever Mission in Denver, Big Dog Rescue Project with branches in Texas, Washington and New Jersey.
“It’s helpful to have many connections,” Hassell said of the many organizations with whom she is associated.
She primarily works with Hoping Fur a Home based in Wisconsin.
“They’re one of our biggest helps,” she said. “They come down about every six weeks and transport dogs that they have already posted for us to be able to get adopted.”
Her own family includes three canine members, Scarlet, Sassy and Layla, all rescues.
Hassell said Scarlet is the momma dog that nurtures puppies, particularly those that still need to be bottle-fed.
“She gives them cuddles so they thrive better than if they were just in a home with somebody that didn’t have a dog,” Hassell said.
Sassy is a black pitbull that was on the euthanasia list a couple of years ago. Layla, a chihuahua, was found on Facebook being given away at just five weeks old. She was also the runt of the litter.
Hassell said she’s always been a dog lover and her affection for animals began at a young age.
“When I was little, we always had a stray dog or a stray cat,” she said. “I love all animals. We’ve had ferrets, rats, gerbils, birds, iguanas. We’ve had more dogs than anything, I think because they’re a little less maintenance. When I was a kid, we lived out in the country, so there was always an abundance of strays and my mom very much wanted to take care of all of them."
Bellas Heart is a registered non-profit with the state of Texas but is still awaiting its federal tax-exempt 501(c)3 status.
For more information on Bellas Heart, or to donate, visit bellashearttexas.com.
Forms for heartworm prevention/treatment assistance and to become a volunteer foster can be found on the website.
Bellas Heart can also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/bellashearttexas.
