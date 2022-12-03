In the past 11 years, everyone who has dined at the Whataburger restaurant in Jacksonville has met Nelda Aguirre at one time or another: some even before that, as the lady who seems to know everyone worked for the restaurant for two years, before leaving, and then returning in 2011.
“I worked from 2007 to 2009,” Aguirre said, adding she was needed at home until her husband passed away in 2011.
“I came back two weeks after he died in 2011. Now I am the manager for the front, making sure everything is done right, taking the trays, making sure the restaurant is clean, and greeting customers. I love this job and all the customers where I am,” she said.
The customers seem to love her too, because she was recently named as the Best Waitress in the Jacksonville Daily Progress contest to determine the best of everything in Jacksonville.
Aguirre mentioned a few of her customers and recalled some of their circumstances, revealing her genuine interest in them and their situations.
“I know someone who lost her husband, and I can identify because I lost mine too,” she said. “A piece of me died with him. There’s some elderly men who come in here who have lost their wives, too, and I can understand how they feel.”
She mentioned John Armitage, music director at Central Baptist Church who frequents the restaurant.
“He and his wife are always so nice,” she said. “He used to always order the Buffalo Ranch Chicken sandwich, but we don’t serve that anymore.”
A couple in the restaurant, Patrick and Beverly Nelson, were quick to brag on the waitress after finishing their meal.
“She’s the reason we come up here,” Patrick Nelson said. “She always has a smile. She really gets to know her customers.” Nelson said he and his wife permanently moved to the area in 2007.
Fellow employees and her general manager also took time to express their admiration for the 60-something-year-old.
Maria Cook, GM for the restaurant, said Aguirre is always on time, and even though she is the oldest employee working there, she is dependable and is always keeping up with her customers. Fellow employee, Laurie, said, “She really is the best.”
Aguirre likes the fact that the local Whataburger, owned by Billy and Jackie Hablinski, is community-minded and helps out with fundraisers and by giving discounts to student groups and other organizations, and she enjoys working with her fellow employees.
“We’re like one big happy family,” she said.
She was born and raised in Rusk, but moved to Jacksonville when she married. The soft-spoken woman was married 31 years, and the couple had five children. Aguirre also has five grandchildren – the youngest is just one month old – and one great-grandchild.
Aguirre plans to work as long as she can, and has a bit of advice for others.
“Take care of yourself and your family,” she said. “Be the sweetest person you can be. I don’t know a lot on the computer, but I know that register and I help whoever I can.
“My children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and my love of God is what’s keeping me going,” she said. “I try to put everyone before myself, and my wish is for my family and my customers to be safe and healthy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.