Big Frank’s BBQ announced the business’s last day of operation will be Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The announcement was posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page and in the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s weekly newsletter.
“While we are sad to be closing, it is the best option for our family at this time,” read a portion of the post. “The support from our family, friends and community has meant more than we could every possibly express.”
The post garnered many responses of sadness at the closing and best wishes for the family.
Frank Grote, owner of Big Frank’s, was seen participating in many local events such as Tomato Fest and the Flamin’ J BBQ Fest during his three years in operation.
Located at 1828 S. Jackson in Jacksonville, those who enjoy Big Frank’s barbecue should stop in before it’s gone for good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.