A long anticipated new build has finally commenced at the future site of Bill McRae Ford, located at 43604 U.S. 69, north of Jacksonville.
Bill McRae Ford has been at its current location, 1511 E. Rusk, since its purchase of the property from Tommy Sullivan Ford in June 1976. The facility was 10 years old at the time and current owner Tim McRae was 16.
About 12 years ago, McRae purchased the adjacent property, which had been utilized as a furniture store. McRae initially leased it to a company for light manufacturing, but in a fortuitous occurrence for McRae, the company closed its doors about the time the dealership needed to expand.
“At that time, I was experiencing enough growth that I needed it to expand my service department,” McRae said. “So, we cut a hole in the side that faces my shop and built a little drive and were able to drive vehicles right into that warehouse, which was about 11,000 square feet.”
At first, the space appeared more than adequate, but is currently filled “wall to wall.”
“We have literally just outgrown our building,” McRae said.
According to McRae, the property on U.S. 69 was purchased almost eight years ago and intentions were to begin the new build two or three years ago. However, as negotiations with Lincoln dragged on, a partner dealership needed to build a new store in Navasota. As both the Navasota site and the new McRae Ford were to use the same construction company, the Navasota project was pushed forward while the Jacksonville site was placed on hold. During the Navasota build, McRae came to an agreement with Lincoln, paving the way for construction to begin at the new location.
“Lincoln was very fair with us,” McRae said. “We were able to agree on an amount and we surrendered our Lincoln franchise. Once we did that, we immediately got approval for our project on U.S. 69 from Ford.”
The partner’s dealership was completed, with operations beginning in April, followed by the groundbreaking for the new Jacksonville facility in June.
In retrospect, McRae believes the unexpected delay in construction may have been a fortunate turn of events.
“The timing worked out actually better,” McRae said.” I’m kind of glad that things worked out the way they did, because it would be a whole lot more expensive to come back in and lay the electrical infrastructure for like these EVs and stuff.”
He noted that, along with Level 2 EV charging, the new facility would have Level 3 charging available.
“That’s not available anywhere around here, not even in Tyler,” he said. “Level 3 is DC fast charging. That’s the one when people travel, that’s the one that they want. You get a lot of juice in 20 minutes.”
The build site totals approximately 26 acres, McRae said, with about 14 or 15 acres that are suitable for building.
“A lot of it goes off that hill at the back and into that ravine,” he said. “Leaves a tremendous view off the back.”
McRae said the new facility will consist of approximately 30,000 square feet overall, with about 20,000 square feet devoted to the service department. The current location only provides about 15,000 to 16,000 square feet of space for the service department, including the addition of the former furniture warehouse.
“It’s going to be so much nicer for my employees,” he said. “My technicians, especially with this brutal summer we’ve had, they can’t get there fast enough.”
He mentioned the new facility will provide better ventilation and updated technology, creating a better work environment.
“We’ve got the best use of this building,” McRae said. “I think we’ve kind of carried it a little bit longer than we probably should have, but it’s treated us well. Like a church, it’s not about the facility, it’s the people and we’ve got great people.”
McRae anticipates occupying the new site and being operational by summer 2024.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said.
