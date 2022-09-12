The Rusk Chamber of Commerce named the Birmingham Golf Club as the Business of the Month for August. Approximately 40 people joined the celebration Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The Birmingham Golf Club, owned by Mark and Angela Raiborn, is a year-round nine-hole public golf course located at 875 Copeland St. in Rusk.\
The business offers a discount of 10% off green fees and carts to seniors, age 60 and older, and students.
The golf course can be reached by calling 903-683-9518, or via email, birminghamgc@hotmail.com.
For additional information, find them on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.