The effort was organized by Candice Hammons, a descendant of white slave owner Albartis and Gracie Arnwine.
“Albartis left a will upon his death in 1855, which was contested by his family in court,” she said. “The will left Gracy, Winney, Mary and Anaka and the slaves he owned, money and the rest of his estate but they never received anything.”
Hammons said Gracie’s grandson Stearlin Arnwine did an interview in 1936 and told the story of what happened to the women Albartis owned. A photo of him, along with an interview is recorded in the Federal Writers’ Project: Slave Narratives. He was interviewed at age 94 and, at the time, was living about six miles west of Jacksonville.
Stearlin Arnwine said he was born a slave before the Civil War in 1853, to Albartis Arnwine, near Jacksonville, who died when Stearlin was 7 or 8 years old. He was then bought by John Mosley of Rusk who made him a house boy and he said he was kind to him. Grandchildren of Stearlin Arnwine were also interviewed to record their memories and preserve them for future generations.
“My mother belonged to Albartis Arnwine, and he wasn't ever married. He owned four women, my mother Ann, my grandmother Gracie, my Aunt Winnie and Aunt Mary,” he said.
“(Albartis) Arnwine died before the war and he made a will and it gave all (the property) he owned to the women he owned, and a judge promised him, on his deathbed, he would take us to the free country, but he didn't,” Stearlin Arnwine stated. “He took us to his place to work for him for about two years and the women never did get that 900 acres of land he (Albartis) willed to them. I don't know who got it, but they didn't. I know I still have a share in that land, but it takes money to get it in court.”
According to family and community lore, Stearlin Arnwine is buried in an unmarked grave at Ragsdale Cemetery in Jacksonville.
“We trust our community will support the Arnwine Family and we will get justice that is long overdue,” Hammons said. “We know that times have changed and Albartis and Gracie would be so proud that their descendants stood up to get justice and honor them.
“There are articles and court records online, but we need an excellent lawyer. We have a petition for support to help us get justice. We would like a memorial, a proper burial for them all and get back what was rightfully left for them by Albartis Arnwine,” she said.
On the Net:
https://www.change.org/Justice4theArnwineFamily
Deborah Burkett contributed to this report.
