Carter BloodCare will conduct a blood drive from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. The Carter BloodCare bus will be located in the UT Health parking lot, located at 501 S. Ragsdale. Donors can choose an appointment time online, by visiting ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/142638.
Blood donors are lifesavers for local patients who need transfusions. This includes children fighting cancer, mothers going through difficult childbirths, family members who require surgery, and grandparents with health issues, among many others in need.
Now, Carter BloodCare has noted, that need is at its most severe.
The Texas-based nonprofit reported that, with increased demand for lifesaving blood this summer, the supply of blood types O negative and O positive has reached critical levels.
While all blood types are needed, the red-level status for type O is the most serious health situation for our community. It means the available blood supply is critically low, with less than a day’s supply on-hand.
Under critical-level conditions, surgeries and medical procedures may be delayed for an extended time until the necessary blood becomes available.
O negative is the universal blood type, meaning it can be used to treat any patient, regardless of their individual blood type. O negative is also the only type of blood used to treat premature and unborn babies.
O positive can be used in emergency situations, such as severe trauma or massive bleeding injuries sustained in vehicle accidents.
“It’s literally within each of us to save lives by donating blood,” said James Black, Senior Public Relations Specialist with Carter BloodCare. “There are patients and families in our area right now who are urgently waiting for transfusions to help them get better. It takes less than an hour to donate blood and make a powerful, positive difference for a neighbor in need.”
Eligible donors are urged to support the community and give blood at their local Carter BloodCare blood drive this month.
For more information regarding the July 19 blood drive, contact Primary Blood Ddrive Coordinator Karen Colvin at kcolvin@athet.com or 903-541-5154.
