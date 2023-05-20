Nineteen individuals received degrees from the Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary during commencement exercises conducted Saturday, May 13. The event occurred in the seminary’s Dorman Memorial Chapel.
Graduates, listed by degree, were:
Bachelor of Arts in Religion: Blake Moore of Marietta, Oklahoma; Eudo Rodrigues of Mindelo, Cape Verde; and Billy Jack Smith of Lufkin, Texas
Master of Arts in Religion: Ricardo Gicana, Jr. of Bago City, Philippines; Jason Goodwin of Laurel, Mississippi; Monico Gomez of San Joaguin, Philippines; Joemel Samson of Talisay, Philippines; and Michael Strong of Little Rock, Arkansas
Master of Arts in Pastoral Theology: Steve Abalos of Bacolod, Philippines; John Aderogba of Houston, Texas; Randal Beals of Milan, Tennessee; Jarrod Hill of Springfield, Illinois; Hei ill Kim of Seoul, South Korea; Ollie Fay Oliver of Tyler, Texas; and Matthew Taylor of Fulton, Mississippi
Master of Arts in Church Ministries: Wesley Burke of Lufkin, Texas
Master of Divinity: Jonathan Attebery of Tyler, Texas; Brian Castle of White Hall, Arkansas; and Kun Chen of Guang Zhou, China
Dr. Josh Buice, Founder and President of G3 Ministries and Pastor of the Pray’s Mill Baptist Church near Atlanta, Georgia presented the commencement address.
For more information about the Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary, visit bmats.edu.
About BMA Seminary
BMA Seminary provides accredited theological education to qualified individuals by seeking to equip them for Christian service and leadership roles. The seminary supports the educational needs of the Baptist Missionary Association of America and other groups who share a like commitment to the authority of Scripture by offering certificates, associate, bachelor and master degrees.
