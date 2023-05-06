The Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary of Jacksonville will hold its 2023 commencement exercises at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. The exercises will be held in the Dorman Memorial Chapel on the seminary campus, 1530 E. Pine St., in Jacksonville.
The 2023 graduating class will be the seminary’s sixty-sixth. Graduates will receive bachelor’s and master’s degrees during the ceremony.
The event is open to the public.
Dr. Josh Buice, the Founder and President of G3 Ministries, will present the commencement address. Buice also pastors the Pray’s Mill Baptist Church near Atlanta, Georgia.
BMA Seminary provides accredited theological education to qualified individuals by seeking to equip them for Christian service and leadership roles. The seminary supports the educational needs of the Baptist Missionary Association of America and other groups who share a like commitment to the authority of Scripture.
