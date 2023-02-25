The Jacksonville Independent School District’s Board of Trustees elected to extend Superintendent Brad Stewart’s contract at the Feb. 20 meeting. The renewed will extend the current agreement until June 30, 2026 with a 4.5% salary increase which will go into effect July 1, 2023.
Nichols Intermediate Interim Principal Kari Cahill was unanimously approved, 6-0, to serve as principal. (Jill Penn was not present for the meeting.)
“All of our feedback has been that she’s done a tremendous job since she’s gotten there,” Stewart said. “She’s had an opportunity to step in and begin to evaluate what’s going on, start to tweak some things as interim. She may be interim but she’s not playing principal, she’s over there being the principal.
“We believe she is the person that can take Nichols to the next level.”
Cahill stepped in as interim on Jan. 3, following the retirement of the previous principal at the end of the semester. She has served the Jacksonville school district as an instructional coach, ESL coordinator and academic specialist. Overall, Cahill has 16 years of public school experience, including five as principal at Cross Roads Elementary.
Trustees adopted Choosing the Best curriculum from Christy’s Safe Haven for human sexuality education for ages 10 through 19. The curriculum is abstinence-based, combined with sexual risk avoidance. Choosing the Best was recommended by the School Health Advisory Council.
Choosing the Best curriculum was also adopted for abuse prevention education.
Other items approved by the board included the 2023-2024 district calendar, policy updates, the annual debt transparency report and the consent agenda, which consisted of previous minutes, financial reports and the average daily attendance report.
Dr. Amber Bradshaw-Wooten announced Jacksonville ISD has been approved as a Teacher Incentive Allotment district.
“We have 29 teachers that are submitted for designations right now. We’re going to hear what final level they are in May,” she said. “They are going to get somewhere between $5 and $30,000 annually as a stipend over the next five years.
Of the 67 teachers who were eligible and whose data was submitted in 2022, 29 received the designations. In 2023, 63 teachers will be eligible for new or higher designations.
“February is National CTE Month,” Jeff Boyd said before presenting the Career and Technical Education report.
Boyd announced a new coding system was now in place, explaining the differences between the previous and current systems.
He reported there were over 875 students involved in career and technical student organizations, with 710 in FFA, among the top 20 in Texas for participation. The participation in other CTE organizations included:
• HOSA, health science; 97 students
• FCCLA, hospitality and tourism; 63 students
• TAFE, education and training; 8 students
Boyd noted every organization had individuals qualify for state competition for the second year in a row.
Boyd said there was an emphasis being placed on advanced manufacturing. He also stated the district was working with local business partners and the Texas Workforce to arrange apprenticeships and internships. Additionally, the middle school was growing its CTE program.
A video invitation, reiterated by Boyd, was extended to the board to attend Super Stick Saturday, March 25, to help phlebotomy students earn their certifications.
The middle school football team was recognized with Coach Kenny Canady announcing their accomplishments.
The A team went undefeated, 8-0, for the second year in a row.
“A tremendous achievement, to go 16-0 in middle school. Absolutely phenomenal,” Canady said before thanking the seventh- and eight-grade coaching staff.
The B team ended the season with a 5-2 record.
“They won one game last year and they won five this year. That’s progress,” Canady said. “They work hard day in and day out.”
East Side Elementary was announced as the attendance winner of the month, with a 95.27% average. Fred Douglass followed closely with a 95.21% average attendance.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the JISD school board is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the JISD Administration Building, 800 College Avenue.
