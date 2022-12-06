The Rusk Rural Water Supply issued a boil water notice for portions of Rusk on Monday, Dec. 5, due to a main line break.
Affected customers are those on Hwy 69 N, FM 2972, Meadow Lark Lane and the following county roads: 1501,1502,1503,1505,1506,1507,1523,1524,1525,1526,1527,1528,1536,1537,1540, 1541,1605, 1608,1609,1618,1619,1620,1630. These customers should boil their water prior to consumption. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Customers are asked to share this information with other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
For questions concerning this matter, contact Rusk Rural Water Supply at 903-683-6178 or at 1055 N. Dickinson Dr., in Rusk, from 8 to 11:30 a.m., or from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
