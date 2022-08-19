The annual back-to-school Get Guard Ready night featured an additional event this year, the official ground-breaking ceremony for a fine arts center, which will complete the original vision of The Brook Hill School. This groundbreaking took place almost 26 years to the date after the original groundbreaking for Ornelas Hall, the first classroom building on campus.
The fine arts center, to be named The Soules Center for the Fine and Performing Arts, will include specialized classrooms for vocal, instrumental, dramatic and visual arts instruction and a 700-seat auditorium, which will serve as a chapel, according to a statement from the school.
The Boldly Brook Hill campaign began quietly in 2019, with fundraising among Brook Hill families and faculty members. In March of this year, after raising a little more than $19.6 million, the capital campaign was publicly announced.
During the two intervening years, due to the coronavirus pandemic, supply chain issues and other forces beyond the school’s control, the cost of completing the planned projects increased, with an estimated $6 million needed above the original cost estimate.
At Monday’s groundbreaking, Head of School Rod Fletcher declared a total of $28,823,205 had been raised in the Boldly Brook Hill campaign.
“I’m not sure if any of us truly understand how incredibly rare it is for a school like Brook Hill, 25 years old and in a small town, to raise almost $29 million,” Fletcher said. “I want to thank each of you for your generosity and your support of this Boldly Brook Hill Campaign.”
These funds will not only support the building of the fine arts center but several other projects, as well, including new turf for Young Field in Herrington Stadium, which has already been completed. Other projects include:
• A comprehensive learning enrichment and dyslexia center (sixth through 12th grades)
• Eight lighted tennis courts
• Renovations to the lower school library
• A new lower school playground
• Enhancement to Upper School science labs
• Expansion of Ornelas Hall, providing additional middle school classrooms
• Improvements to the boarding village
• Security fencing across the front of the campus, with a main entry guardhouse
• New interior roads to help with traffic
• Growth of the endowment to $6 million, to ensure school’s financial sustainability
Patti Eden, choral director entering her 25th year, has been at Brook Hill since it opened.
“It’s been a long time coming,” she said of the groundbreaking on the fine arts center. “We have made do with the facilities we have and we’ve done extraordinary work, in my opinion, the fine arts have. But to see the community support, what they’ve just done, monetarily and just encouraging, that to me, as an educator, means a lot.”
With the groundbreaking taking place during Get Guard Ready and the construction ongoing during the school year, Eden hopes to be able to keep students’ enthusiasm up regarding the new facility.
“It’s a little terrifying imagining moving everything from my classroom over there but at least I’ve time to plan it out,” she said. “It’ll be great.”
Perhaps the most delighted about the current developments at Brook Hill was Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Steve Dement.
“It’s very gratifying, because it’s just confirmation of God’s faithfulness to people,” Dement said. “We began the project without any students, no prospect of any students, just in faith that this would be a place that would minister to the children of East Texas and God has just blessed again, and again, and again.”
Completion of the various projects is expected to take 12-18 months. Work on the fine arts center should not interfere with classes due to the location of the new facility, according to Dement.
“The noise that we hear will be very pleasant, very welcoming,” he said.
Dement appeared to be humbled by the provision given in the Boldly Brook Hill campaign that is allowing a vision to become a full reality.
“It’s just good to see so much support, not only the Brook Hill families, but also the community. Bullard is a great community and we’ve received tremendous support from city officials as well as just citizens here in Bullard. The families that have participated, not only in the school itself, but this particular campaign have just been so selfless and generous beyond imagination.”
For more information about the campaign and how to become involved, contact Brook Hill’s Director of Advancement, Laurie Humphries, at lhumphries@brookhill.org or 903-894-5000.
The Brook Hill School is a Christ-centered, college prep day and boarding school for students in grades Pre-K through 12. Founded in 1997, the school is also celebrating 25 years of service to students from across the globe.
