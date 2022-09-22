What better time is there to buy a book than during September, National Literacy Month?
The Friends of the Jacksonville Library will host a used book sale at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce, Sept. 23-25.
Don’t miss this opportunity to purchase inexpensive books of all kinds, all while supporting your local library, as proceeds from the sale benefit the library.
Types of materials that will be available during the sale include fiction books, informational books, religious books, children's and teen books, poetry, cookbooks and magazines, among others.
Browse the selection, then add to your collection.
Times and dates for the sale are:
• 10 a.m.-5: 30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23
• 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24
• 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25
Final day bargains on Sunday, Sept. 25, include half price books and $5 for a box of books.
