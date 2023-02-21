Habitat for Humanity Smith County broke ground on the organization’s 120th home on property donated by Troup Community Development Corporation. The house, located at 1003 E. Bryant St. in Troup, is sponsored by Brookshire Grocery Company and is being built in memory of Henry Bockus.
Bockus was a fraternity brother and life-long friend of Brad Brookshire. After hearing that a Habitat organization in Oklahoma had honored him by building a home in Bockus’ honor, Brookshire desired to do the same.
“Our company is honored to celebrate the life of a great person, Henry Bockus, in a meaningful way that will enrich lives for years to come,” Brookshire said. “He was a member of the Troup community for a short time right after college. He was a very successful business man and a dedicated supporter of Habitat for Humanity. Sadly, we lost Henry Sept. 5, 2021 in a biking accident.
In 2019, Bockus was given the Central Oklahoma Humanity Inspiration Award for his numerous contributions, according to Brookshire.
“It’s a special feeling when your life-long best friend leaves you, to be able to do something in his honor that other people will remember,” Brookshire said. “I was very blessed to have our team that helped make this happen, our vendor partners that are contributing.”
In describing his friend, Brookshire said Bockus never met a stranger, always had great things to say, was always positive and fun to be around.
“He was my go to person for any advice,” Brookshire said. “He was such a friend. Everyone loved Henry Bockus.”
Joe Carlyle related personal memories and impressions of Bockus.
“My dad loved Henry Bockus. I don’t mean he liked him. I don’t mean he respected him. He loved him. If he could have switched me out for Henry Bockus, he would have done it,” Carlyle said. “But that’s kind of the way everybody felt about Henry.”
Kip Miller, a man who went to school with Bockus, also spoke.
“The pride that he would have to be associated with building something on behalf of others is the epitome of what Henry [was],” he said.
Jack Wilson, of Habitat of Humanity Smith County, relayed the vision and mission of Habitat for Humanity, and spoke on the organization’s work.
Gary Salyer, TCDC president, spoke on the blessings of having a home.
“We are thrilled to be just a small part of this ceremony and of this blessing for a family,” Salyer said.
Habitat for Humanity Smith County is accepting applications from Troup families to become the next Habitat Homeowners. Once completed, the home will be sold to a first-time home buyer on a low-interest, 30-year loan.
To learn more about applicant eligibility requirements and to view the application, visit smithcountyhabitat.org/apply, or call Tammy Clanton, Family Services Department, at 903-595-6630 ext. 214.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.