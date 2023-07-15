Several groups of dancers from Brittany’s Elite Stars participated in national competition at Dance Showcase USA in Arlington, earning their ninth national championship with their Anastasia production and placing in the top six with other performances.
Of 28 dances by Brittany’s Elite Star students, six made it into and placed in the finals.
The group’s production of Anastasia, earning the top spot, was a seven-minute performance that featured 33 dancers and three costume changes.
Other performances ranking nationally were Dafne Lara (solo), who finished second; Senior Elite Tap, third; Junior Elite Lyrical, fourth; Senior Elite Lyrical, fourth and Junior Elite Jazz, sixth.
From January through June, Brittany’s Elite Stars competed in six competitions. Fifty of the 165 students were selected at tryouts to be on the competition teams.
Brittany’s Elite Stars provides classes in tap, jazz, ballet, hip-hop, cheer and twirling for students age three to 18 and will begin its 11th season in August. The dance studio, owned by Brittany Wilson, is located at 1847 E. Rusk/US 79 at Cash Street.
For more information, find Brittany’s Elite Stars on Facebook or contact the studio directly by calling 903-752-1532 or sending email to britdncr91@aol.com.
