The Brook Hill School announced Tuesday evening that the school will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 1.
This decision was made due to inclement weather, according to a social media post.
Cloudy with periods of rain or freezing rain after midnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 11:16 pm
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Cherokee and Nacogdoches Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 815 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 162.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Tuesday was 162.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 162.6 feet Thursday morning. It will then rise to 162.8 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...A cold rain this afternoon will gradually transition to light freezing rain by this evening into the overnight hours as temperatures slowly fall to near or just below freezing. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch is expected through Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Areas of rain will continue developing this afternoon through Thursday while spreading across much of the Four State Region. The higher rain rates will likely not begin until Wednesday afternoon and persist through Thursday. Grounds remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, are expected over the Watch area through Thursday afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
