Anya Arseienko, a senior studying at The Brook Hill School, was one of 25 students out of 800 applicants to receive the University of Texas at Tyler Honors Scholars Scholarship. The scholarship is in the amount of $40,000.
Dr. Kirk Calhoun, President of the University of Texas at Tyler, personally visited Brook Hill’s campus on Wednesday, Feb. 18 to present the award to Arseienko and congratulate her for her accomplishments.
Arseienko is from Ukraine and began attending The Brook Hill School this year.
“We are so proud of Anya and can’t wait to see all that she will accomplish at UT Tyler,” Brook Hill officials said.
