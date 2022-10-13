Brothers Kwik Lube, owned by Chad and Brody Walley, joined the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, which celebrated the new members with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Oct. 7.
Brothers Kwik Lube, located at 528 Main St. in Rusk, opened for business Aug. 8. The business offers oil lube and filter service, as well as self-service vacuums, a car wash featuring one automatic and three manual bays and storage building rentals. Additionally, the business is able to perform vehicle inspections.
Brothers Kwik Lube can be reached by calling 903-683-2149.
For more information, find Brothers Kwik Lube on Facebook.
