Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.00 scale.
Tai Le, of Bullard, made the list.
Le was among more than 5,000 students named to the fall 2022 dean's list.
Missouri State University, formerly Southwest Missouri State University, is a public university in Springfield, Missouri. Founded in 1905, it is the state's second largest university by enrollment. Missouri State offers over 90 undergraduate majors, 60-plus graduate programs, more than 170 certificates and 37 degree types.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.