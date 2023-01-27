Valerie Holman, a 2012 graduate of Bullard High School, will soon be making her way to Spain. Until recently a student at Colorado Christian University, Holman has found another calling: she will be a cross-cultural worker with Avant Ministries, based out of Kansas City, Missouri.
Valerie’s parents are Wade Holman IV and Kim Holman. Wade is a former pastor of Craft Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Her parents currently reside in Waxahachie. They are supportive of their daughter’s plans, although they know it will be hard the two years she will be abroad.
“They just said that if I feel that’s where God is leading me, then they support me,” she said.
“My degree is in Business Administration,” Holman said. “I minored in Intercultural Ministries. While at the school, I took a class called Missions Preparation.
“I felt called to missions work at a very young age,” she said, “but I hadn’t really done anything about it. Part of the class required me to interview with a company called GoCorps to get an idea what missions service might be like. During the interview, the coach asked me if I might be interested in overseas missions.
“My first response was ‘no, I wouldn’t; I need to finish school; not now, maybe later,’’’ she said. “As the director explained all about it, I felt a heart change. ‘Why not?’ kept going through my head.”
Because GoCorps is a mediator/recruiter for various missions organizations, they put her in tough with Avant Ministries, which gave her a choice between two options. She chose the cross-cultural work in Spain.
“I liked the job description. I felt connected. Based on past experiences, I have learned how to listen to the Holy Spirit, and I just know that’s where God has for me to go,” Holman said.
As part of the requirements for her program, Holman must solicit donations that will be paid monthly, as well as a certain amount to be derived from one-time offerings. She will also need to attend language school once she arrives in Spain. She already knows some Spanish, as well as some Arabic which she learned during a month-long trip to Tunisia as part of her studies toward her minor degree.
“There is a whole team waiting for me, including my boss,” she said. “She will train me for the work that needs to be done. There will be local outreach and extended missions work, spreading the Good News to limited access countries. Most of the time we will be in Spain, but cross-cultural workers are placed where most needed.”
To raise the funds she needs for her work and living expenses, Holman is reaching out to different churches through email, social media and phone calls, seeking opportunities to speak about the upcoming venture.
“The one-time contributions will help to pay for my training and my flight,” she said. “I’m halfway to that goal now.”
Monthly donations will sustain her base salary, housing, ministry expenses, group life and medical insurance.
Holman has already faced a need for medical insurance, because she recently experienced her own health crisis.
In the last few months of 2021, Holman began to develop some breathing problems. After several visits to Urgent Care for breathing treatments, one of the clinic’s workers referred her to a hematologist.
“They told me there was a low chance of cancer. I had a bone marrow biopsy done – the worst ten minutes of my life,” she said. “Then, I had to wait a week for the results.
“I remember it was a beautiful day. My doctor called and told me I tested positive for Myeloid Leukemia. I started crying. By this time, I had already begun interviewing with Avant Ministries.
“My pastor’s wife took me for my appointment with the hematologist, who told me that radiation and chemotherapy won’t help, but a pill would help me to keep living my life for however long that would be.”
During the visit, Holman’s doctor also told she would not be able to bear children.
“I hadn’t even thought about having kids someday, before I was told that. I mean, I was told I had cancer and also that I could never have children, all in the same day,” she said.
Stunned by the doctor’s revelation, Holman said that after her pastor’s wife drove her back to the dorm, she called her two best friends to meet her at the park. While at the park, she received another call from the doctor’s office.
“He told me there had been a clerical error on the paperwork sent to the specialist who reviewed the test results. Apparently, someone else in the area had similar information on their paperwork, and the results had been switched.
“’Ms. Holman, you do not have cancer,’” he said.
Reeling with this new information, Holman asked her friends why God would give her eight hours to contemplate the erroneous information. One of her friends offered an astute observation.
“She told me to think about my support circle,” Holman said. “She helped me to realize I had all this support: my parents, my school friends, my church friends in Colorado, and my church friends back in Texas.
“I have all the support I could ever need,” she said. “My friend suggested maybe we need to be praying for this other girl, because we don’t know if she has any kind of support.
“I decided any chance I could get, I would tell her story, so people could be praying for her.”
Holman said she found out she does have a chronic lung disease, but one that is treatable.
“God never left me once,” she said. “He was there for every test. I was on oxygen for six months to treat the pulmonary eosinophilia that I do have, but through it all, God has been faithful.”
Those who are interested in supporting Holman in her cross-cultural work may reach her by email to vbholman18@gmail.com.
_____
Valerie Holman will be available Saturday, Jan 21 at Neighbors Coffee from 10 a.m. to noon for a Q&A about her missionary move to Spain for anyone interested in learning more.
