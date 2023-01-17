Emily Dean, a 2019 Bullard High School graduate, is a Texas Christian University student who performed at the Big 12 Championship game. She took the field as a member of the TCU Horned Frog Marching Band, playing marimba in the front ensemble.
“Getting to go to the national championship, that was a huge deal for the band because that was the biggest stage we’ve ever performed on, in person and ESPN also streamed our performance,” Dean said. “The Horned Frog Band just got way more publicity and that was a really cool opportunity.”
TCU defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl to earn their place in the championship.
“The Fiesta Bowl is the first bowl game the band has gotten to go to in a few years so that was exciting for the band,” she said. “All the odds were against us, but our boys worked hard and they defied the odds. That was a really fun crowd to perform for.”
Dean began her journey in band during sixth-grade, continued through three years at Tyler Junior College, transferring to TCU for the current school year.
“This is my first year [at TCU] and I came in at the perfect time, because we had a great season,” she said.
Dean noted significant differences between high school and college marching bands.
“Both are super fun, both are life-changing. The big difference is being in college band you’re working with people who are just as passionate about band and music as you are. Everyone’s really good. Usually, it’s some of your top musicians who go on to continue band in college, so the rehearsals usually go by a lot quicker. We actually rehearse less than high school bands,” she said. “We actually do rehearse less because everyone’s able to perform and execute at a higher level.”
As a music education major, Dean’s goal is to teach band, specifically percussion.
“Not only is it something that I enjoy and that I am passionate about, but I love the way music education builds individuals into better people, better leaders,” Dean said. “I found so many life skills through my band program that I didn't’ find in any other classroom. You’re not only learning how to play your horn or how to play your drum, but you’re learning how to be a contributing member of society.”
For those just beginning their journey in band, she offers the following advice.
“Believe in yourself. Have fun, work hard and be nice,” Dean said. “If you plan on doing band for a long time, there’s a long way to go. But, if you work hard, if you practice a least just a little bit every day, you’ll see a lot of progress. Trust the process; with time, you’re going to see awesome results.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.