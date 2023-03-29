Bullard High School audio/video students can now add “state contest winner” to their resumes.
The Texas Association of School Boards recently announced the winners of their biennial Student Video Contest, which aims to showcase the strength and success of Texas public schools. Bullard High School took first place in the medium-district category, 1,600-5,000 average daily attendance for the district, and received a $5,000 prize.
“I am so proud of this group of students,” teacher Stephen Monahan said. “Our students worked hard in all aspects of production to create a winning piece. Thank you to the Texas Association of School Boards for this opportunity to allow our students to showcase their talents and compete against some awesome schools across the state!”
School districts were challenged to create a one-minute promotional video for their schools with students as the stars. The videos focus on what makes public schools the best choice while highlighting the success of individual school districts. The contest was open to all Texas school districts and entries were judged on creativity, message, and technical quality.
In the BHS entry, students highlight how the opportunities provided by BHS and public schools helped them overcome the challenges of COVID to be able to thrive today. To view the video, go to
youtube.com/watch?v=M-OQ-aZcWQw.
“As students who lived through COVID, we wanted to plan a commercial that showed the spectrum of how students lived their lives at school, specifically high school,” Aiden McDonald, a junior BHS A/V Production II student, said. “We persevered by showing our true colors in areas like academics and athletics that BHS lets us do on a daily basis.”
TASB Executive Director Dan Troxell offered comment on the videos.
“Watching these videos brings such joy. It’s a great reminder of why we do what we do and the great things happening in public schools across the state every single day,” he said.
2023 Winning Districts are: Large district (5,001 or more Average Daily Attendance) - Socorro ISD; Medium district (1,601-5,000 ADA) - Bullard ISD; Small district (No greater than 1,600 ADA) - Forsan ISD. The average daily attendance was counted by districts, not individual school campuses.
Watch each of the winning videos at tasb.org/services/communications-and-pr/student-video/contest-2023.aspx.
